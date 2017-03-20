Carmel to vote on agreement that could bring 96th Street roundabout
Plans are moving forward to improve one portion of a congested Carmel street, but the city has hopes to improve four other intersections as well. Roundabouts have made a difference for drivers along Keystone Parkway.
