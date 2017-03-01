Carmel releases schedule of nearly 40...

Carmel releases schedule of nearly 40 road projects for 2017

"The City of Carmel has a very aggressive construction schedule for 2017 and it will be important for you to plan ahead to make sure your regular routes are available, and if not, to determine your best detour before you head out the door," stated a news release announcing the project schedule. For updates on which projects have started or been delayed and any necessary detours, the city is advising people to visit carmellink.com or download the CarmelLink app for smartphones.

