Carmel Plan Commission considering Hyatt Place Hotel next to Ritz Charles
The 56,445-square-foot Hyatt Place Hotel will have 90 rooms and be at approximately 12000 N. Meridian Street. The plans show pedestrian connectivity to the Ritz Charles, and it is expected to share an entrance/exit onto Illinois Street from the site.
