Carmel, Indianapolis at odds over 96th Street roundabout plan
The City of Carmel recently announced a string of construction projects along 96th Street, with plans to turn several intersections into roundabouts. But now the City of Indianapolis is trying to put a stop to the construction by refusing to sign interlocal agreements.
