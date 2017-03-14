Carmel in brief- March 14, 2017

Carmel in brief- March 14, 2017

Lane closures - 126th Street between Range Line Road and Keystone Parkway is now westbound only for the duration of the project. Westbound traffic will be using the southern lanes, normally used for eastbound traffic.

