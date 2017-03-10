Carmel High School students take district to court over pro-choice sign
The group, United Voices, said it was denied by Carmel High School to hang its message to inform students about a range of options from abortion to adoption. "We teach our kids not to stick their hands in fire, we don't teach them about sex, and their own bodies," Carmel parent, Judith Waslk said.
