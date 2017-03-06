Carmel construction could delay your ...

Carmel construction could delay your commute

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TheIndyChannel

Flood Warning issued March 5 at 10:30AM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued March 5 at 10:30AM EST expiring March 7 at 10:36AM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:17AM EST expiring March 7 at 3:00AM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:17AM EST expiring March 7 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:30PM EST expiring March 5 at 5:30PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:04AM EST expiring March 6 at 11:30AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo CARMEL, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the trolls are up! 3 hr www.toilettrolls.com 1
Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12) 4 hr why 13
Being called as a witness 10 hr FormerVictim 1
Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi... 14 hr TrumpedDems 1
News Denise K. Fox 21 hr Laughing Kid 1
adult theaters Sun Truth 8
did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09) Sun Dorcas Van Horn 19
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC