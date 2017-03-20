Carmel considers spending up to $5M f...

Carmel considers spending up to $5M for downtown parking garage

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The city of Carmel is considering paying up to $5 million for another parking garage attached to a downtown redevelopment project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked 6 hr Geno 4
Gay guys (Nov '14) 6 hr Btw8132 2
Any adult theaters or good bars? 6 hr Frank 5
News Nazi flag sparks outrage 6 hr Roy 7
Black Thugs 6 hr Roy 2
News Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side... 11 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 3
FlatEarth 11 hr Kennedys 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC