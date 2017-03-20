Carmel considers spending up to $5M for downtown parking garage
The city of Carmel is considering paying up to $5 million for another parking garage attached to a downtown redevelopment project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked
|6 hr
|Geno
|4
|Gay guys (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Btw8132
|2
|Any adult theaters or good bars?
|6 hr
|Frank
|5
|Nazi flag sparks outrage
|6 hr
|Roy
|7
|Black Thugs
|6 hr
|Roy
|2
|Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side...
|11 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|3
|FlatEarth
|11 hr
|Kennedys
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC