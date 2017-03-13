Carmel congregation invites young fam...

Carmel congregation invites young families to 'Messy Church'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Current in Carmel

"The idea is that once a month we build an interactive program around a theme and progress through creative time ," Glasgow said The first Messy Church will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 1 at Carmel Friends Church, 651 W. Main St. It will be held the first Saturday of every month. "We see great value in this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't buy Little Ceasars Pizza anymore> (Apr '12) 44 min Trent 16
Awesome God Fri Zombies Rule 9
Tim Statzer Flexco Fri Perkins 1
FlatEarth Fri FlatEarthFcts 4
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) Fri grammar police 33
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... Fri Scan Donnies Brai... 22
Cover charges downtown Indy Thu Kiki 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC