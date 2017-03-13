Carmel City Council expresses frustration with state legislature
Many on the Carmel City Council are expressing frustration for several bills introduced this year in the Indiana State Legislature that would have an effect on local municipal actions. There's a law in committee that would prevent municipalities from banning room-renting sites like Airbnb.
