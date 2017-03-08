Carmel City Council considers $4.5M i...

Carmel City Council considers $4.5M installment-purchase contract for Monon and Main garage

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Current in Carmel

The Carmel City Council is considering a $4.5 million installment-purchase contract to pay for a 200-space parking garage for a mixed use development. Developer Chuck Lazzara is working on the project on the field across from Bub's Burgers at Main Street and the Monon Trail.

Carmel, IN

