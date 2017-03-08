Carmel City Council considers $4.5M installment-purchase contract for Monon and Main garage
The Carmel City Council is considering a $4.5 million installment-purchase contract to pay for a 200-space parking garage for a mixed use development. Developer Chuck Lazzara is working on the project on the field across from Bub's Burgers at Main Street and the Monon Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Carter/ Jess Abney
|5 hr
|humpbuddy
|1
|Any adult theaters or good bars?
|6 hr
|Perversion
|3
|Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Take em to an island
|16
|Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi...
|10 hr
|Russians Elected ...
|7
|Where was Trump on 9/11?
|10 hr
|Mike Pence Use th...
|10
|Indianapolis stray dog, cat complaints rise (May '07)
|11 hr
|Elise LeFlore
|35
|Being called as a witness
|17 hr
|Nope
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC