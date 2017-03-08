Carmel City Council approves $15M for Midtown parking garage bonds
The Carmel City Council voted unanimously March 6 to approve up to $15 million in bonds for a parking garage in the Midtown area. The Midtown proposal would be backed by the possibility of a special benefits tax, which would kick in if not enough property tax increment funds are generated to pay off the debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horse Information
|14 min
|whome
|10
|Indy man at party on boat drowns in Lake Monroe (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|Crying
|983
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|10 hr
|Never impeach the...
|9
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|10 hr
|Yeah
|30
|Where was Trump on 9/11?
|21 hr
|Bullsheeter on tw...
|8
|AARP comes out against TrumpCare
|Tue
|Jerry
|1
|Being called as a witness
|Tue
|Lock Him Up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC