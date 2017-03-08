Carmel City Council approves $15M for...

Carmel City Council approves $15M for Midtown parking garage bonds

The Carmel City Council voted unanimously March 6 to approve up to $15 million in bonds for a parking garage in the Midtown area. The Midtown proposal would be backed by the possibility of a special benefits tax, which would kick in if not enough property tax increment funds are generated to pay off the debt.

