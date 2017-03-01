Carmel-based WorkHere to expand servi...

Carmel-based WorkHere to expand services, hire 161 employees

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

WorkHere exists to connect local workers with local jobs, and it will soon add 161 new employees as it plans a major expansion. The Carmel-based company offers a job search app that will expand operations into 15 metro areas, including Chicago and Cincinnati, within the next 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 1 hr Jimbomd9236 164
Colts draft picks 2 hr Just Saying 1
Crestwood Property Management (Jun '14) 3 hr yes 5
Pence used private email service 6 hr nnono 3
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) 16 hr JMD 59
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 23 hr Clinton 3
Leerkamp botched CHAUCIE QUILLEN CASE (Sep '10) Feb 19 Sick of Phil 13
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC