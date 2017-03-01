Carmel-based WorkHere to expand services, hire 161 employees
WorkHere exists to connect local workers with local jobs, and it will soon add 161 new employees as it plans a major expansion. The Carmel-based company offers a job search app that will expand operations into 15 metro areas, including Chicago and Cincinnati, within the next 12 months.
