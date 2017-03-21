Carmel Arts Council selects high school art curators for summer show
The Carmel Arts Council has enlisted two Carmel High School students to curate its upcoming summer exhibit as part of the CAC'S Emerging Curator Program. Carmel High School sophomore Alex Thomas and junior Caroline Armstrong with Carmel Arts Council member and Indianapolis Art Museum curator, Harriet Warkel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Statzer Flexco
|12 min
|Erik
|3
|Fat Women
|1 hr
|Fatlady
|1
|To the Sons of Silence MC , Indianapolis Clubhouse (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|JohnnyDuke
|160
|Can this country stand to have a president unde...
|8 hr
|Trumptanic
|3
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|9 hr
|ejej
|1
|Any adult theaters or good bars?
|11 hr
|I know
|6
|Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked
|Mon
|Geno
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC