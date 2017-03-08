Broken sewer line partially blocking ...

Broken sewer line partially blocking 96th Street near Gray Road

CARMEL, Ind. - A wastewater pipe running under 96th Street near Randall Drive failed Wednesday night, and repair crews have set up over the leak in the middle of 96th Street.

