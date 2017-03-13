Boy Scouts to go door-to-door March 1...

Boy Scouts to go door-to-door March 18 in Carmel seeking food pantry donations

Local Boy Scout troops will be going door-to-door March 18 in Carmel collecting donations to help fill area food pantries as part of the annual Scouting for Food program. The Scouts will be in several Carmel neighborhoods from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. asking for donations.

