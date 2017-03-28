As Trump halts federal action on climate change, cities and states push on
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists at the Oval Office of the White House after the AHCA health care bill was pulled before a vote in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Jim Brainard is a Republican mayor in a Republican city in a Republican state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Women
|9 hr
|Avoid
|9
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|14 hr
|alven
|7
|Marsh plans to close stores
|20 hr
|idiot
|6
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Mon
|Go Joe
|4
|best places to get a hook up
|Mon
|Youre welcome
|4
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Mar 25
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|so we stick with the ACA
|Mar 24
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC