Alumni trying to save Saint Joseph's College

Financial problems have left Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer in danger of closing, but one Carmel woman is doing what she can to prevent that from happening. Lisa Mayer, a 2010 Saint Joseph's graduate, has joined fellow alumni, students, faculty members and others in an effort to help save the college.

