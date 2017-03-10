A brutal ending to Avon mom's heroin ...

A brutal ending to Avon mom's heroin addiction

Friday

Jordan King, a former cheerleader at Avon and the granddaughter of a Carmel councilman, died after being dragged 75 from a moving car. She was only 25. A brutal ending to young Avon mom's descent into heroin addiction Jordan King, a former cheerleader at Avon and the granddaughter of a Carmel councilman, died after being dragged 75 from a moving car.

