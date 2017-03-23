5 things you need to know for Wednesday, March 22
The report shows Paul Manafort proposed in a confidential strategy plan as early as June 2005 that he would influence politics, business dealings and news coverage inside the United States, Europe and the former Soviet republics to benefit the Putin government. In a statement to the AP, Manafort confirmed that he worked for a Russian aluminum magnate in various countries but said the work was being unfairly cast as "inappropriate or nefarious" as part of a "smear campaign."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|7 hr
|Ask for ID anyway
|5
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|7 hr
|Where theres smoke
|5
|Can this country stand to have a president unde...
|7 hr
|Before the Deluge
|5
|FlatEarth
|7 hr
|Get Help
|9
|Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked
|12 hr
|Geno
|6
|Any adult theaters or good bars?
|12 hr
|NotLaughng
|7
|Fat Women
|Wed
|trucker7-6
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC