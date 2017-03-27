4 inductees selected for Indiana Jour...

4 inductees selected for Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame

Eunice Trotter, Ann Allen, Ken Armstrong and Dale Moss were chosen for the 2017 class of the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame. Attorney Dan Byron was honored with the Distinguished Service Award for his work promoting freedom of the press.

