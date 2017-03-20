3 Carmel teachers earn Lilly Endowmen...

3 Carmel teachers earn Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Program grants

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

The Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Program will allow that to happen. Kane and CHS English teacher Mary Lynne Halfmann and Carmel Middle School's Matt Moller have earned Lilly grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked 1 hr Geno 4
Gay guys (Nov '14) 2 hr Btw8132 2
Any adult theaters or good bars? 2 hr Frank 5
News Nazi flag sparks outrage 2 hr Roy 7
Black Thugs 2 hr Roy 2
News Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side... 6 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 3
FlatEarth 7 hr Kennedys 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC