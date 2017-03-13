3.14 = Pi + Potato Chips?
INDIANAPOLIS - If you struggled with math in school and the complexity of Pi, here's your chance to finally enjoy it! Tuesday, March 14 is National Pi Day - no e - so while it's not as sweet as a pie day, there are food specials to commemorate the day. Pi is defined as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and it commonly rounded to 3.14159.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nazi flag sparks outrage
|1 hr
|More Lies
|6
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|1 hr
|Scan Donnies Brai...
|14
|Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi...
|1 hr
|Scan Donnies Brai...
|21
|FlatEarth
|1 hr
|FlatEartherFacts ...
|3
|Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l...
|2 hr
|TruthCenter Lies
|9
|Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I...
|15 hr
|TrumpedObamacare
|5
|Indianapolis man sells thousands of Batman coll...
|17 hr
|HAHAHA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC