3.14 = Pi + Potato Chips?

INDIANAPOLIS - If you struggled with math in school and the complexity of Pi, here's your chance to finally enjoy it! Tuesday, March 14 is National Pi Day - no e - so while it's not as sweet as a pie day, there are food specials to commemorate the day. Pi is defined as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and it commonly rounded to 3.14159.

