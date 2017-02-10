Traffic lights to trigger when backups occur at 136th Street, Keystone Parkway roundabout
A new traffic metering system at 136th Street and Keystone Parkway includes lights that will trigger when a long backup is detected. The City of Carmel is preparing to launch a traffic metering system at 136th Street and Keystone Parkway, as peak rush hour traffic has led to backups for commuters twice a day.
