Traffic lights to trigger when backups occur at 136th Street, Keystone Parkway roundabout

Friday Feb 10

A new traffic metering system at 136th Street and Keystone Parkway includes lights that will trigger when a long backup is detected. The City of Carmel is preparing to launch a traffic metering system at 136th Street and Keystone Parkway, as peak rush hour traffic has led to backups for commuters twice a day.

Carmel, IN

