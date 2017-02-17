Snapshot: Regions Bank hosts grand opening at The Bridges
Riley Champion Bella Simons is presented a large gift basket by Regions Bank at the Bridges, for her volunteer and advocate work. Simons helped organize a toy drive for Riley at Regions Bank for the grand opening.
