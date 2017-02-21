Snapshot: Professional Building at Bridgewater breaks ground
Shamrock Builders broke ground on Feb. 21, on what will be a 10,000 square-foot facility at the border of Carmel and Westfield. The building will be called Professional Building at Bridgewater, with an address of 14801 Market Center Dr., Carmel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech?
|4 hr
|Kat
|1
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|4 hr
|nnono
|11
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|7 hr
|nnono
|4
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|11 hr
|Ok n curvy
|10
|Media and Police
|20 hr
|O L O M G S M D B T
|2
|zig leach
|Wed
|Another Victim
|1
|Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward
|Wed
|nnono
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC