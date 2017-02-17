Siblings to open men's hair salon at Clay Terrace
"I got into it originally, and Dennis kept asking questions, have you tried this. He got enthused about it and I said, 'Why don't you come do it with me?'" "The best-performing, best-looking steel is stainless steel, so what we do is help men transform themselves to their best-looking self," Hawkins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|45 min
|Maltamon
|1
|Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, R...
|48 min
|Just Saying
|3
|The Reichstag Fire
|2 hr
|Dementia is bad f...
|8
|My Prtesident My President
|6 hr
|Dementia is Bad f...
|2
|Lock Her Up
|6 hr
|Lock Him Up
|12
|Are you a tailgater?
|13 hr
|yes
|5
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|14 hr
|Ok n curvy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC