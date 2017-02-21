Planet Fitness to open in Merchants' Square
"We have been eyeing to put a Planet Fitness in Carmel for years and have not been able to find space," said Alex Baker, director of operations for the PF Baker Group. "Carmel is truly an amazing community and one of the hottest markets in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|zig leach
|6 hr
|Another Victim
|1
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|9 hr
|nnono
|2
|Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward
|9 hr
|nnono
|2
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|10 hr
|MgtPain
|9
|Media and Police
|11 hr
|LetsHaveIt
|1
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|14 hr
|Father Maltamon
|8
|Leerkamp botched CHAUCIE QUILLEN CASE (Sep '10)
|Feb 19
|Sick of Phil
|13
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC