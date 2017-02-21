Planet Fitness to open in Merchants' ...

Planet Fitness to open in Merchants' Square

"We have been eyeing to put a Planet Fitness in Carmel for years and have not been able to find space," said Alex Baker, director of operations for the PF Baker Group. "Carmel is truly an amazing community and one of the hottest markets in the state.

