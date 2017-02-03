Owner says looming SR 37 project doom...

Owner says looming SR 37 project doomed Claude & Annie's

A well-known restaurant and bar just off State Road 37 in Fishers has closed down, and the owner says he made the decision largely because of the impending multiyear construction project scheduled for the highway.

