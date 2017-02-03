Owner says looming SR 37 project doomed Claude & Annie's
A well-known restaurant and bar just off State Road 37 in Fishers has closed down, and the owner says he made the decision largely because of the impending multiyear construction project scheduled for the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strike to Protest Trump on February 17
|11 hr
|Mee
|9
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|11 hr
|Mee
|4
|thank you fedex
|14 hr
|Thank You
|27
|Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti...
|16 hr
|TrumpaChump
|7
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|Sat
|cpeter1313
|43
|Investigation of runaway Carmel teen leads to a...
|Jan 27
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Possibly Moving to Carmel (Apr '13)
|Jan 26
|Wtaylorw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC