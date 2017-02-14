Organize Indy: Carmel native starts business that helps people get organized
Kelsey Long did not start out as the queen of organization. It was something that came to her after striving to create structure and systematic organization in her own life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k...
|5 hr
|nnono
|4
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|5 hr
|nnono
|6
|Lock Her Up
|5 hr
|nnono
|4
|Indianapolis ranked last out of 50 "most romant...
|9 hr
|Orriron
|1
|Greenwoon pain management
|16 hr
|I hurt bad
|1
|The existence of the nuclear football isn't cla...
|17 hr
|Far-Ta-Lotto
|1
|The Reichstag Fire
|17 hr
|The More You Know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC