Opinion: Carmel Airbnb hosts 'ambassadors for their neighborhoods'
As the sharing economy grows globally and becomes an increasingly natural component of our daily lives, many of the most unique policy implications center on mid-sized communities. While large, sprawling cities such as Chicago and Indianapolis may attract the most attention, cities such as Carmel actually stand to benefit most from this emerging trend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|4 hr
|L O L
|15
|How to cook for your special somebody on Valent...
|6 hr
|nnono
|2
|Lock Her Up
|6 hr
|nnono
|2
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|6 hr
|nnono
|4
|NSA concerned of Trump ties to Russia;withheld ...
|7 hr
|Put Russia on not...
|1
|Neighbors in custom homes put up a fight with P... (Jan '11)
|19 hr
|Teila
|96
|thank you fedex
|Sat
|Thank You
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC