Northeast Carmel neighborhood meeting planned for Feb.23

Tuesday Feb 14

Sue Finkam, Carmel City Councilor for the northeast district, will host a northeast Carmel neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m., Feb. 23 at Clay Middle School auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss 2017 road construction affecting northeast residents, such as Gray Road roundabouts and River Road reconstruction.

