Lumavate LLC picks up $2 mln
Carmel, Indiana-based Lumavate LLC , a provider of mobile solutions for manufacturers and dealers, has raised $2 million in funding. Don Brown led the round with participation from other investors that included Elevate Ventures, Allos Ventures, 4G Ventures and Collina Ventures .
