Lumavate LLC picks up $2 mln

Lumavate LLC picks up $2 mln

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: PE Hub

Carmel, Indiana-based Lumavate LLC , a provider of mobile solutions for manufacturers and dealers, has raised $2 million in funding. Don Brown led the round with participation from other investors that included Elevate Ventures, Allos Ventures, 4G Ventures and Collina Ventures .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
reflex allen 4 hr ddd 2
News Abigail Williams 7 hr Pickles 1
Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests 17 hr Niceperson667 1
Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07) Mon Kenny 108
Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel... Sun Get to Work Donnie 4
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? Sun Bob 19
News IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08) Sun First Amendment01 204
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC