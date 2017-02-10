Letter: In response to the city's Air...

Letter: In response to the city's Airbnb letter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Current in Carmel

I recently received the "Airbnb" letter from Carmel. My home is listed, but I have never actually rented the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atlanta Indiana liberal 7 hr nnono 5
thank you fedex Thu Thank You 34
location Thu Sooo 2
Nancy Pelosi is Demented Thu nnono 5
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... Thu L O L 14
The Liberal Coup Thu lavon affair 6
Trump Sounds Very Annoyed That Everyone Knows B... Thu heil bannon 4
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,747,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC