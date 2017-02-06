Letter: If you don't like Trump, you'...

Letter: If you don't like Trump, you're not alone

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Current in Carmel

A little known fact of the 2016 election is that Donald Trump performed significantly worse in Carmel than any other Republican presidential candidate in 100 years. First a caveat, Hamilton County and Carmel have a long tradition of being Republican strongholds, as no Democratic presidential candidate has beaten a Republican in 100 years.

