Letter: 'Fear' doesn't make America great
I was pleased to read the February 7, 2017 Letters to the Editor from Erin Vahrenkamp and Jim Blessing. My husband and I moved this past summer to Carmel from Glencoe, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|8 hr
|S N L Rocks
|1
|Road rage
|16 hr
|My 5 cents
|1
|Lock Her Up
|Fri
|Lock Her Up
|1
|Atlanta Indiana liberal
|Fri
|nnono
|5
|thank you fedex
|Thu
|Thank You
|34
|location
|Feb 9
|Sooo
|2
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|Feb 9
|nnono
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC