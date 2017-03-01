Legislation intended to create hate crime laws in Indiana fails
Legislation targeting hate crimes has died once again in the Indiana Legislature, keeping the state one of only five without such a law. The bill failed Monday on the same day that the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat.
