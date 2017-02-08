'Keeping the arts alive': Carmel chor...

'Keeping the arts alive': Carmel choreographer aims to preserve centuries-old dance form

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Current in Carmel

The art of Bharatanatyam has its roots in ancient India, but it's alive and well in Carmel thanks to the efforts of choreographer Mangala Anand. Born in Bangalore, India, Anand began learning how to dance Bharatanatyam - a classical Indian dance form - at age 7. Shortly after moving to Carmel in 2008 for her husband's job, she founded the Nrithya Bharathi Institute of Dance, where she also serves as artistic director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theresa ritz aka kristie lee (Jul '15) 1 hr Guest 5
thank you fedex 8 hr Thank You Very Much 33
Nancy Pelosi is Demented 9 hr ScanThemBrains 2
Atlanta Indiana liberal 9 hr RussianPuppetRump 2
The Liberal Coup 9 hr L O L 5
Trump Sounds Very Annoyed That Everyone Knows B... 9 hr L O L 3
Indiana University contacts FBI after white sup... Tue IU Fan 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC