Indiana appeals court won't take up r...

Indiana appeals court won't take up ruling allowing lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Indiana Court of Appeals has declined to take up an appeal from four cities over a ruling that allows a legal challenge to proceed against their nondiscrimination ordinances. The Indianapolis Star reports the decision Friday means the case returns to Hamilton County to determine whether the state's changes to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and city ordinances banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity are unconstitutionally unfair to conservative Christian groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
thank you fedex 4 hr Thank You Patriots 32
Indiana University contacts FBI after white sup... 5 hr IU Fan 1
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 6 hr L O L 12
Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ... 7 hr Haha 13
Please help 12 hr Helpless 1
Trump Sounds Very Annoyed That Everyone Knows B... 16 hr Say What 1
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... 18 hr Sad Sack 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC