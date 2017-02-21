House advances gun-carry bill
INDIANAPOLIS Hoosiers who receive a protective order would be able to carry a firearm without a permit under a bill passed 71-26 Tuesday by the Indiana House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|zig leach
|2 hr
|Another Victim
|1
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|5 hr
|nnono
|2
|Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward
|5 hr
|nnono
|2
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|6 hr
|MgtPain
|9
|Media and Police
|7 hr
|LetsHaveIt
|1
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|10 hr
|Father Maltamon
|8
|Leerkamp botched CHAUCIE QUILLEN CASE (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Sick of Phil
|13
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC