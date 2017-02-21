Fast-growing jobs-app startup plans t...

Fast-growing jobs-app startup plans to add 161 central Indiana jobs

11 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Carmel-based WorkHere, whose mobile app allows job seekers to find and apply for nearby positions, announced on Thursday that it plans a central Indiana expansion that will add up to 161 high-wage jobs over the next five years.

