Fast-growing jobs-app startup plans to add 161 central Indiana jobs
Carmel-based WorkHere, whose mobile app allows job seekers to find and apply for nearby positions, announced on Thursday that it plans a central Indiana expansion that will add up to 161 high-wage jobs over the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
