Education stirs crowd at Crackerbarrel
You won't find an empty seat or a short line of residents waiting for their voices to be heard. As the Otter Creek Middle School Choir teacher, Chris Williams says he loves Terre Haute and wants to retire here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lock Her Up
|1 hr
|Put Flynn In Jail
|3
|Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k...
|1 hr
|Lock Him Up
|3
|Greenwoon pain management
|1 hr
|I hurt bad
|1
|The existence of the nuclear football isn't cla...
|2 hr
|Far-Ta-Lotto
|1
|The Reichstag Fire
|3 hr
|The More You Know
|1
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|3 hr
|L O L
|5
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|11 hr
|L O L
|15
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC