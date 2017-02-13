Clearwater man wins [PLATFORM] Artist of the Year Award
Redwood Media Group, which owns and produces fine art shows around the country, recently announced artist Tampa Bay artist Kevin Grass as the winner of the [PLATFORM] Artist of the Year Awards, a contest produced in partnership with Art Brand Studios. Grass will receive prizes valued at $65,000, including $10,000 cash advance against future royalties, a publishing and licensing contract with Art Brand Studios, and numerous exhibition opportunities at Redwood Media Group's 2016-2017 shows.
