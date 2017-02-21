Case Design/Remodeling wins 'Best of ...

Case Design/Remodeling wins 'Best of Houzz' awards

A local team of home remodeling experts, Case Design/Remodeling of Indy, has won Best of Houzz 2017 in the categories of both design and customer service. Houzz.com is an online platform for home remodeling and design.

