Carmel to announce $23 million in Monon Trail upgrades
Big changes are coming to the Monon Trail in Carmel. Mayor Jim Brainard is set to announce $23 million in updates to portions of the Monon Greenway, including one-way streets for motorists built on either side of a widened trail redesigned to accommodate increased bicycle and foot traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you fedex
|4 hr
|Thank You Patriots
|32
|Indiana University contacts FBI after white sup...
|5 hr
|IU Fan
|1
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|6 hr
|L O L
|12
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|7 hr
|Haha
|13
|Please help
|12 hr
|Helpless
|1
|Trump Sounds Very Annoyed That Everyone Knows B...
|16 hr
|Say What
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|18 hr
|Sad Sack
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC