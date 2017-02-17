Carmel ready to kick of 96th Street c...

Carmel ready to kick of 96th Street construction this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The highly congested intersection will be upgraded so Keystone Parkway is elevated over 96th Street with roundabout controlled ramps , similar to other intersections along the corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lock Her Up 1 hr yes 11
My Prtesident My President 2 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 1
Are you a tailgater? 6 hr yes 5
Adults making a big deal out of their birthday 7 hr Ok n curvy 7
The Reichstag Fire 7 hr Hmm 4
Leerkamp botched CHAUCIE QUILLEN CASE (Sep '10) 16 hr Sick of Phil 13
Trump vacations cost taxpayers $11M in a month-... Sun yes 2
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC