Carmel ready to kick of 96th Street construction this summer
The highly congested intersection will be upgraded so Keystone Parkway is elevated over 96th Street with roundabout controlled ramps , similar to other intersections along the corridor.
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lock Her Up
|1 hr
|yes
|11
|My Prtesident My President
|2 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|1
|Are you a tailgater?
|6 hr
|yes
|5
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|7 hr
|Ok n curvy
|7
|The Reichstag Fire
|7 hr
|Hmm
|4
|Leerkamp botched CHAUCIE QUILLEN CASE (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|Sick of Phil
|13
|Trump vacations cost taxpayers $11M in a month-...
|Sun
|yes
|2
