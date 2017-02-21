Carmel police seek help identifying man seen in Crooked Stick neighborhood
Carmel police are searching for a man who went to several homes in the Crooked Stick neighborhood on Feb. 17 appearing to solicit magazines. The neighborhood has had several burglaries recently, and the Carmel Police Dept.
