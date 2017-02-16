Carmel mayor believes Home Place could be annexed this year
After years of legal battles, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said it's possible the city's annexation of Home Place could be complete this year. For more than a decade, the City of Carmel has attempted to annex the tiny Clay Township area, which is surrounded by Carmel proper.
