Carmel in brief- February 7, 2017
Interchange upgrades - Construction will begin this spring to add lanes to the I-465 and Michigan Road interchange in north Indianapolis. The project seeks to increase capacity and improve traffic flow by lengthening the existing northbound Michigan Road right-turn lane to eastbound I-465, adding a second left-turn lane on southbound U.S. 421 to eastbound I-465 and adding a third left-turn lane on the eastbound I-465 exit ramp to northbound U.S. 421.
