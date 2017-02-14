Carmel in brief- February 14, 2017

IvenTeam displays prototype - The Carmel High School InvenTeam invites the community to view its first prototype of a medical device from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 55 4th Ave. SE. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Lemelson-MIT Foundation to fund the project.

