Carmel in brief- February 14, 2017
IvenTeam displays prototype - The Carmel High School InvenTeam invites the community to view its first prototype of a medical device from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 55 4th Ave. SE. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Lemelson-MIT Foundation to fund the project.
